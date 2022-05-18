HedgeTrade Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $97.15 million and approximately $14,048.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00375580 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

