Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. 937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $64.57 and a one year high of $114.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $253,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 7,495.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

