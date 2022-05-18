Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ HNNA opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $80.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. Hennessy Advisors has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $11.69.

In other news, EVP Daniel B. Steadman sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $147,548.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hennessy Advisors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.69% of Hennessy Advisors worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

