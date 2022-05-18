Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) EVP Alan L. Hoffman Purchases 4,540 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) EVP Alan L. Hoffman bought 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,743.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,341. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $55.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $3,188,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $1,497,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

