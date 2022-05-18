Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Announces $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.575 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Herc has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Herc to earn $15.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of HRI opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Herc has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRI. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the last quarter.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

