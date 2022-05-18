Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON HBRN opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.29. Hibernia REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 86.80 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £902.05 million and a PE ratio of 34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.

Get Hibernia REIT alerts:

About Hibernia REIT (Get Rating)

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.