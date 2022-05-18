Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hibernia REIT’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON HBRN opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.29. Hibernia REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 86.80 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 140 ($1.73). The firm has a market capitalization of £902.05 million and a PE ratio of 34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34.
About Hibernia REIT (Get Rating)
