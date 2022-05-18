Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Announces GBX 1.31 Dividend

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON SONG opened at GBX 115.33 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 117.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.20. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 98.70 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.40 ($1.61). The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19,209.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £785.40 ($968.20).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.