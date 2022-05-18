Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Receives GBX 182.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.40 ($2.30).

HOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON HOC opened at GBX 103.80 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 203.60 ($2.51). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £533.40 million and a P/E ratio of 9.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

About Hochschild Mining (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.