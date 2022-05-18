Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.75.

Hologic stock opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

