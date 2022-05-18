Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 317.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,943 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $5,562,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 349.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 224,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 444,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 183,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.24. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NASDAQ:HOMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $161.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

