Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.43

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.43 and traded as high as $20.57. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFBL. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

