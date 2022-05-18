Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.43

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.43 and traded as high as $20.57. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.
About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL)
Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.
