Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 65.28% and a negative net margin of 410.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.
NASDAQ:HOOK opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hookipa Pharma (Get Rating)
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hookipa Pharma (HOOK)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.