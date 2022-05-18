HOPR Hits Market Cap of $21.81 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $21.81 million and $399,655.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOPR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

