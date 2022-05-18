Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Purchases $283,960.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John Frederick Barrett bought 114,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Frederick Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, John Frederick Barrett bought 5,000 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Frederick Barrett purchased 1,389 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $7,181.13.

Shares of NYSE HZN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,437. Horizon Global Co. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27.

Horizon Global ( NYSE:HZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter worth about $184,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

