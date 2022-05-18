Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Host Hotels decent first-quarter 2022 results were driven by leisure travel with strong rates at resort properties. Additionally, urban markets witnessed improvements, with group revenues increasing sequentially. Backed by an acceleration in lodging recovery, Host Hotels also announced the doubling of its quarterly dividend. Strategic acquisitions and value-enhancement initiatives are likely to aid long-term growth in its profitability. The capital-recycling program and a strong balance sheet also augur well. Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past six months, while the recent upward estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Yet, recovery in core business transient might be tepid amid constrained business transient demand and a delayed return to offices.”

HST has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.23.

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

