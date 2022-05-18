Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

NYSE:HHC traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.35. The company had a trading volume of 342,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,251. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $108.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Howard Hughes (HHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.