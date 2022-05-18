HS Management Partners LLC Invests $69.13 Million in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,319,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,126,000. Sonos accounts for approximately 1.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Sonos as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sonos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Sonos by 30.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sonos by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,288. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

