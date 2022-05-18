HS Management Partners LLC Sells 34,066 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HS Management Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,066 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 5.6% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $212,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,300,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,044,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,119. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.08 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.86 and a 200 day moving average of $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $241.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

