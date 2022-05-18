H&T Group (LON:HAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $375.00

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 366.30 ($4.52), with a volume of 19809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 338.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £143.01 million and a P/E ratio of 24.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. H&T Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

