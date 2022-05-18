HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.71 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $667.08.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $22.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.40. 23,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,890. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.63 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $551.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $295.53 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 28.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

