Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.47% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.47.
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.95. 636,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.48 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.77.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
