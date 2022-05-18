Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.15

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 136591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently -833.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,406,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,823,000 after acquiring an additional 925,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,268,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,309,000 after buying an additional 706,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

