HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $386.35

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 386.35 ($4.76) and traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.00). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.16), with a volume of 47,062 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 384.88.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

