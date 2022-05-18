HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.45

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 29134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
