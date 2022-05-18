Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $663.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.57) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,152 shares of company stock worth $634,713. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 119.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 148.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:H traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. 994,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.