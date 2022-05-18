Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Hyatt Hotels reported sales of $663.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.57) EPS.
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,152 shares of company stock worth $634,713. 21.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 119.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 148.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:H traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.72. 994,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.84. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 590.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
