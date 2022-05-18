Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.29. 20,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,862,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HYZN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.
The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.
About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)
Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.
