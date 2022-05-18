i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.14

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

I3E opened at GBX 28.30 ($0.35) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.19. The stock has a market cap of £318.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.32. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 31.94 ($0.39).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on i3 Energy from GBX 28 ($0.35) to GBX 38 ($0.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

