Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Plans $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Icahn Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Icahn Enterprises has a payout ratio of 1,176.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Icahn Enterprises to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,176.5%.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $59.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.07.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

