ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $431.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.10 million and the highest is $435.71 million. ICF International reported sales of $392.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 582.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 101,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ICFI traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.52. 150,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,367. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ICF International has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

