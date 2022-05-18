ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW) Plans Dividend of GBX 6

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd (LON:LBOW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 65.50 ($0.81). 599,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,495. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 64 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.15). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.21.

In other news, insider Paul Meader purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £22,750 ($28,044.87). Insiders have acquired a total of 58,551 shares of company stock worth $2,357,495 over the last ninety days.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

