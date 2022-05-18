ICHI Price Tops $2.99 on Major Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00010028 BTC on popular exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and $51,774.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00516480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00034630 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,083.40 or 1.64374160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,646,278 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

