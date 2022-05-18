ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Short Interest Update

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,700 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of ICLR traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.98. 27,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.51. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $199.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 21.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.10.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

