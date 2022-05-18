Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $241.08

Shares of Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 241.08 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.39). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 354 ($4.36), with a volume of 7,781,997 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDEA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.50) price target on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 247.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.69.

In other Ideagen news, insider Alan Carroll sold 3,274 shares of Ideagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.74), for a total value of £7,268.28 ($8,959.91).

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

