Illuvium Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $288.83 or 0.00997750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $187.99 million and $18.24 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,340.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00588180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00511141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00034183 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.56 or 1.68234208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009029 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

