Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Short Interest Down 22.5% in April

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 860,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

IMMR traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 503,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,138. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $186.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.75. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

