ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 177,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,471,564 shares.The stock last traded at $3.89 and had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of research firms have commented on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 140.30%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

