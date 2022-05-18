Indexed Finance Achieves Market Cap of $512,730.91 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001977 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $512,730.91 and approximately $2,478.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00509116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,889.02 or 1.74281673 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009024 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Buying and Selling Indexed Finance

