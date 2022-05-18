Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $479,242.48 and approximately $2,154.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001942 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

