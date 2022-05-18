Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.79

Shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.79 and traded as low as $92.20. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $92.97, with a volume of 10,865,905 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

