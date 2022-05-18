Infinite Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 18th (NYSE:NFNTU)

Infinite Acquisition’s (NYSE:NFNTU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 18th. Infinite Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NFNTU stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

