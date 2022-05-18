InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Position Boosted by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 484,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,954 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFU. Barclays PLC boosted its position in InfuSystem by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 7.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 422.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFU stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company had a trading volume of 91,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a market cap of $173.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

