Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.08% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,385,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,878,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 95,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 396,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 82,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of SUPN traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.12. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.