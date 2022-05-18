Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $140,222,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after buying an additional 756,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.85.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $98.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

