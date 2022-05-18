Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,060,059,000 after buying an additional 2,114,636 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,186,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,408,232,000 after buying an additional 2,067,705 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,584,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,223,752,000 after buying an additional 1,993,840 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $632,708,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,687,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,360 shares of company stock worth $9,770,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $8.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.61. 641,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,085,424. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.30. The company has a market cap of $526.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

