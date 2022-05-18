Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after acquiring an additional 975,756 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,368,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 721,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 606,744 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,900. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. 59,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,917. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.46.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

