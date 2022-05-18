Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $911,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 8.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Welltower by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. 34,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.36. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.25.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.