Ingalls & Snyder LLC Purchases 148 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 6,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.73. The stock had a trading volume of 100,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,306. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.97. The stock has a market cap of $132.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

