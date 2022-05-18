Insider Buying: BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Buys 769 Shares of Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$45.48 ($31.80) per share, with a total value of A$34,974.12 ($24,457.43).

Michelle Hinchliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 7,739 shares of BHP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$47.47 ($33.20) per share, with a total value of A$367,370.33 ($256,902.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 27th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.1073 per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Interim dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.38%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

