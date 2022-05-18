Insider Buying: BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Buys 769 Shares of Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Rating) insider Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$45.48 ($31.80) per share, with a total value of A$34,974.12 ($24,457.43).
Michelle Hinchliffe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Michelle Hinchliffe acquired 7,739 shares of BHP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$47.47 ($33.20) per share, with a total value of A$367,370.33 ($256,902.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
About BHP Group (Get Rating)
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
