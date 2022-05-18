Insider Buying: Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Lefroy Exploration Limited (ASX:LEX – Get Rating) insider Gordon Galt bought 100,000 shares of Lefroy Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,700.00 ($20,769.23).
Lefroy Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lefroy Exploration Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold and nickel properties in Western Australia. Its flagship project is the Lefroy Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 638 square kilometers located to the south of Kalgoorlie. The company was formerly known as U.S.
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Lefroy Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefroy Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.