Insider Buying: Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,915.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Peraso stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 13,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04. Peraso Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.75.
Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Peraso had a negative net margin of 92.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%.
About Peraso (Get Rating)
Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.
